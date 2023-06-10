AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,467 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of AvalonBay Communities worth $224,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $188.29 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.62. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.