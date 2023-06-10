Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 217,646 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 296.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,646 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.42% of MongoDB worth $57,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,516,196. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $374.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $398.89.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
