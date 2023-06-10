Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,369,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Kraft Heinz worth $177,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

