Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,601 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $212,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 300,743 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $103.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

