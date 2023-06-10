Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Extra Space Storage worth $195,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average of $154.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

