Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,569 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $189,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,292.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,436.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,468.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

