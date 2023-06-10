V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,321,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,992,872 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.60% of V.F. worth $64,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,868,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,424,000 after acquiring an additional 154,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $48.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.11%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

