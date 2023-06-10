Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 562,230 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,308,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,230 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $203,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,487,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $99,451,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

