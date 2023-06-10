First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 511,451 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,451 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coupang by 140.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 27.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 75.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,182,407 shares of company stock worth $34,138,882 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Shares of CPNG opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

