Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $185,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $314.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

