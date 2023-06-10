Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 42,109 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $201,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

