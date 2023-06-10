Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 687,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $233,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

CHTR stock opened at $328.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $496.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.