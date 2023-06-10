Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 968,595 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $226,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 714,611 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in V.F. by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in V.F. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

