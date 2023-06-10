Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 120,708 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $201,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after acquiring an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,720,000 after purchasing an additional 540,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $239,764,000 after buying an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

