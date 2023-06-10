TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of TE Connectivity worth $190,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,603,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,900,000 after purchasing an additional 660,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,590,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,364,000 after buying an additional 569,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,694,000 after buying an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,229,000 after purchasing an additional 429,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.