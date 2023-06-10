Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Macerich at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,952,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108,847 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Macerich by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 182,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,351 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $2,276,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 367,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Macerich Stock Up 1.0 %

Macerich Announces Dividend

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.00%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

