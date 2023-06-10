Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,049 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after buying an additional 61,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,713,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $304.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.63 and a 200 day moving average of $300.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

