Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Diodes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Diodes by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 190,468 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 598,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,538,000 after purchasing an additional 173,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,866.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,639 shares of company stock worth $5,986,553 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

