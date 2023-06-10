Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 1,731.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,194,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Biogen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 247,691 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Biogen by 29.0% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,325,000 after acquiring an additional 210,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.92.

Shares of BIIB opened at $308.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.54 and a 1-year high of $319.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

