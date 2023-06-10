Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Centene by 1,837.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after acquiring an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene Price Performance

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $69.01 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.