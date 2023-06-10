Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,301 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD stock opened at $151.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $178.57.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.63.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.