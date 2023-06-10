Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 6,126 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,693 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $162,500,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

