Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,933 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Plexus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Plexus by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plexus Stock Down 0.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.