Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $198.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.84. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.