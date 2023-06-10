12,017 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 187.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4,549.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 127,396 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 78,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Stock Up 2.0 %

Encore Wire stock opened at $184.61 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average is $163.23. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

