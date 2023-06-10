Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,900,864 shares of company stock valued at $813,475,857. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

