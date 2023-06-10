123,369 Shares in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SITE Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.22 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on SITC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

SITE Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.