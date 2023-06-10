Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $390.62 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $321.31 and a 12 month high of $423.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.14.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.67.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

