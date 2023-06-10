Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.79 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,489.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

