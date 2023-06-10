Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 54,085 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $8,570,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $729,504.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHD opened at $94.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

