Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.33 Million in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of UniFirst as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UniFirst by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $205.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.07 and its 200-day moving average is $184.74.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

