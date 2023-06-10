58,255 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

