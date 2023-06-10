Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,416 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,588,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,466,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,993 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $15,675,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ING opened at $12.97 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

