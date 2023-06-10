Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 34,496 FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -6.98%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

