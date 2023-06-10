14,012 Shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Rating)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.