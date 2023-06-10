Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 15,050 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.3% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 287,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 518,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

