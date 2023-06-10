Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 622,827 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $17,366,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 700.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TS. Cowen boosted their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of TS stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

