17,669 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Orange by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 33.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 318,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 58,838 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 967,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 147,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange Price Performance

Orange stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Orange Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

