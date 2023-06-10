Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,551,000 after purchasing an additional 395,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 83,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 155,394 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 445,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,111.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,095,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,302 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

