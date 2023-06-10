Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $142.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,202,842.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $7,259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,093,232 shares in the company, valued at $739,486,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares in the company, valued at $711,202,842.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,423 shares of company stock worth $39,893,967. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

