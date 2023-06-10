Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,071,000 after acquiring an additional 352,467 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,433,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,475,000 after acquiring an additional 667,108 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 173,407 shares during the period.
SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $31.13.
About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF
The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.
