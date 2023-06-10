Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRUS. Barclays cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

