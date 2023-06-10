Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,371 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MUFG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

