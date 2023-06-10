87,922 Shares in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Apogee Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on APOG. StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $923.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl bought 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

