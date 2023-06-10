Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $501.87 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $462.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.45.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

