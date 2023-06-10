Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.08 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in STERIS by 82.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STERIS Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of STE stock opened at $206.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $227.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.
Insider Transactions at STERIS
In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.
About STERIS
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STERIS (STE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.