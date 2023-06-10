16,194 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

