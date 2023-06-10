Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,417 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.