Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Insider Activity

Stryker Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $280.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

