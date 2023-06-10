Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 468 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,567,000 after purchasing an additional 784,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,483,000 after purchasing an additional 360,340 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.42 per share, with a total value of $50,769.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,475 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.42 per share, with a total value of $50,769.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,716 shares of company stock valued at $596,550 and sold 34,000 shares valued at $1,112,260. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.